MGNREGS worker killed, six injured as earthen mound caves in on them in Rajanna Sircilla district

Published - May 21, 2024 12:06 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
Earthen mound caved in on workers engaged in work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana on May 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A woman worker was killed and six others injured when a huge mound of earth caved on them at a local tank where they were engaged in digging a trench under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Venkatraopet village of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Marpaka Rajavva, a native of Venkatraopet village in Konaraopet mandal.

Rajavva suffered grievous injuries after an earthen mound caved in and fell on her and other workers at the work site at around 9 a.m. She and the remaining six injured workers were immediately rushed to the Government hospital in Sircilla. Rajavva succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment a short while later. The condition of the remaining injured workers is stated to be stable.

