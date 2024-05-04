MEO dies of sunstroke in Jagtial district

May 04, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Mandal Education Officer of Velgatoor mandal in Jagtial district Battula Bhoomaiah died of sunstroke in Choppadandi of Karimnagar district on Saturday morning.

According to sources, 56-year-old Bhoomaiah fell ill at his residence after returning from a field based duty in connection with enforcement of Model Code of Conduct for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections on Friday night. He experienced dehydration and dizziness in the early hours of the day. He died while being shifted to a local hospital a short while later, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union (PRTU) Jagtial district committee urged the district authorities to provide adequate drinking water, air coolers and medical facilities at the reception centres and polling stations in view of the searing heat wave sweeping across most parts of the district.

PRTU district president Y. Amarnath Reddy and other members on Saturday consoled the bereaved family members of the deceased at their residence in Choppadandi.