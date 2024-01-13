GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mediation training programme held in Hyderabad

January 13, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Professional mediators can help reduce case burden on courts, said senior mediation trainer Gandha Sahu on here Friday. He was speaking at the valedictory function of a 40-hour mediation training programme organised by Amika Arbitration and Media Council (AAMC).

Ms. Sahu said this was an era of mediators who can replace lawyers in finding amicable solutions to family, property and commercial disputes.

The Mediation Act-2023 enacted on September 15 last year envisaged strengthening of institutional mediation in the country. The twelve participants of the training programme were awarded certificates.

