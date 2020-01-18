Telangana

MBBS student found dead, foul play suspected

A 22-year-old medical student was found dead inside a well in Kaniparthy of Regonda in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday. His hands and legs were tied with rope, said sources.

Thummanapalli Vamshi, who was a third year MBBS student of a private medical college in Khammam, had come home for Sankranti holidays and headed back to college on Friday evening, said his parents Thirupathi and Rama. They said they had no communication with him after he left. Villagers, however, discovered his body inside a well on Saturday morning. Police were informed and the body retrieved from the well.

Chityal inspector Sai Ramana and Regonda SI Krishna Prasad said a case has been registered and investigation is on. CCTV footage in the village is being examined for clues.

