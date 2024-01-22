GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maulana Azad National Urdu University students union calls for class boycott on Ram temple consecration day

January 22, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University students union called on students to boycott classes on January 22, the day of the Ram temple consecration, owing to the university decision to close offices till 2.30 p.m.

Speaking to The Hindu, union president Mateen Ashraf clarified that they respect the Supreme Court judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid case. But, a university is a space where different ideas and opinions should be voiced.

“To turn the consecration into a national festival is not right. We have the right to voice our opinion. This is why the students union called for boycotting classes for the whole day (on January 22). We will do so in a peaceful manner. People are coming forward themselves,” Mr. Ashraf said.

In a statement released to the media, the union alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was making attempts to saffronise educational institutions. This, the union maintained, was not only a threat to the secular credentials of the country but also posed a threat to the spirit of the Constitution of India.

