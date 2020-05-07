Masks distributed to tribals

The Prathima Foundation on Thursday distributed masks free of cost to tribal people in 13 villages of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district as part of its initiative to distribute 1 crore masks in Telangana. The Foundation has already distributed 50 lakh masks in over 20 districts in the State. The masks were distributed among tribals who had registered themselves for the purpose using the Foundation’s helpline, according to coordinator Kaushik and Karunaker who attended the distribution programme with others.