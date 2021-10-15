Maoists’ Central Committee confirms Ramakrishna’s death

The outlawed party’s Central Committee said RK died due to kidney failure and other ailments.

Confirming death of one of its members Akkiraju Hara Gopal aka Ramakrishna (RK), CPI (Maoist)’s Central Committee announced on Friday that he died around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The outlawed party’s Central Committee said RK died due to kidney failure and other ailments. “He suddenly developed kidney related complications. Immediately medical treatment was started with dialysis when his kidneys failed triggering other health complications,” a statement in the name of Central Committee’s spokesperson Abhay said.

Despite extending ‘good medical treatment’, he could not be saved, it said. Tributes were paid to him by conducting his final rites in the presence of revolutionary cadre, it said describing his death as an irreparable loss to the party.

Praising his ‘selfless services to revolutionary movement’, the committee said the party’s cadre would be motivated by his style, simple life and affection towards people and complete the democratic revolution.

Born in 1958 in Palnadu region of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, RK completed post-graduation in studies. His father was a school teacher.

Having worked as teacher along with his father, RK got attracted to revolutionary politics and took membership of CPI-ML (People’s War Group) in 1978. Two years later, he attended PWG’s Guntur district conference. After two years, he joined PWG as full time worker. Within four years, he became PWG’s Guntur district secretary.

In 1992, he became the secretary of the party’s state committee and led the movement in south Telangana region and later led the movement in the whole of the then undivided Andhra State from 2000. In 2001, he was inducted into the Central Committee and had played a key role in the formation of the CPI (Maoist) party, with the merger of PWG and MCC (Maoist Communist Centre of India), in 2004.

In 2004, RK had led the peace talks between the CPI (Maoist) and the then Congress government led by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. After the talks failed, the Maoist claim that the government tried to kill him, and fearing his safety he was moved to the AOBSZC (Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee). Till his death he was the chief advisor of AOBSZC.

The statement said party shifted him to AOB area after government started attempts to eliminate him following failure of ‘peace talks’ with AP government in 2004. RK married Shirisha while leading the revolutionary movement. The couple was blessed with a son Munna (Pruthvi).

Their son got killed in an encounter at Ramaguda in 2018, the party said.

As per the statement, a large number of senior leaders and cadres had paid their respects at the funeral of RK.

Ramakrishna’s chronology

* 1992: RK became PWG state committee member.

* 2000: Became AP state committee secretary.

* 2001:Became Central Committee member in PWG’s ninth conference held in 2001.

* 2004: Led party representatives during peace talks held with AP government.

* He was eventually made in-charge of Andhra-Odisha-Border (AOB) area.

* Worked as AOB area secretary till 2014.

* 2018: CC made him party’s Polit Bureau member.

(With inputs from Sumit Bhattacharjee)