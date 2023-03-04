Many areas to go without drinking water for 48 hours

March 04, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board M. Dana Kishore inspected works pertaining to the by-passing and interconnection of the 3000 mm dia pipelines of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Phase-I near Kukunurpally of Siddipet district, on Saturday.

The pipelines had to be tweaked to accommodate the works taken up by the South Central Railway for laying new railway track between Manoharabad of Medak district up to Kothapalli of Sircilla district.

Water board had announced that owing to the works, a large number of areas in Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Alwal, Defence Colony, Bolarum, Kompally, Uppal, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Serilingampally and Nizampet will not have water supply for 66 hours between 6 a.m. on March 8 and the midnight of March 10.

However, Mr. Dana Kishore has asked the officials to complete the works within 48 hours, so as not to cause inconvenience to the public.

Asking them to double the work force, and take expert advice to speed up the works, he also asked the officials to take enough caution at the work site, especially during welding. He directed them to barricade the site, and not allow unauthorised persons there, a statement from the water board informed.

Later, holding a review meeting at the head office, Mr. Dana Kishore asked officials to supply water to the affected areas through tankers. A total 2.5 lakh connections are to bear the brunt of the interruption in drinking water supply, he said.

Slums should be given preference in supply of water through tankers, as also the government hostels and hospitals. If needed, the services of private tankers should be roped in, he suggested. If need be, tankers should be plied all the 24 hours in a day, he said.

He asked officials to ensure that all the reservoirs in the city are filled to the brim before works are started, and the filling stations at the respective areas have sufficient water at all times.

People should be apprised of the supply interruption through all the media, including social media, he said. Linemen and Meter Readers should ensure that the consumers in their respective areas are aware of the news.

Local leaders, corporators, and MLAs should be informed about the interruption and those with sumps and storage option should be encouraged to store the water.