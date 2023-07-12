Manifesto has no significance in BRS, says Sharmila

July 12, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said that manifesto was of no significance in the ruling Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) as they will not implement the promises made in it.

“In the last 10 years not even 10 schemes were implemented properly. People are being cheated in the name of schemes. Over 60 lakh women were cheated in the name of zero interest loans and 30 lakh farmers are yet to get farm loan waiver. About 2,000 schools were closed during the rule of K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who had promised free KG to PG education,” said Ms. Sharmila in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Referring to the unemployment allowance promise made by BRS in the manifesto, the YSRTP president said that about 50 lakh unemployed youth were taken for a ride by the ruling party. She has also questioned implementation of three acres land for dalits, Dalit Bandhu, Arogyasri and free reimbursement promised to students.