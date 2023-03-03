Man murdered by girlfriend’s brother

March 03, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A man was stabbed to death by the brother of a woman he was having a relationship, in Dulapally area of Petbasheerabad on Wednesday night. Police said that they have taken five individuals in custody and that they formed teams to trace the absconding accused. The family of the victim staged a protest, demanding action against the girl’s relatives.

Police said that the deceased, 28-year-old Devarakonda Harish, was a disc jockey (DJ) by profession and fell in love with a girl while he was residing at Yellareddyguda about seven months ago. “Harish and the girl were residing in the same vicinity in Yellareddyguda and reportedly fell in love. Harish then moved to the Dulapally area with his family and they both stayed in touch while being in a relationship.

On Wednesday the girl and Mr. Harish met near a temple in Dulapally at around 9 p.m., when her brother and his friends pounced on Harish and stabbed him to death following a heated argument. They then took the girl home and reprimanded her for dating Harish, said the police, adding that they have formed teams and are working on technical evidence to trace and nab the absconding accused in the case. “We have taken five men into custody in connection with the case and will be arresting the prime accused soon,” added the police.

Mr. Harish’s parents staged a protest on Friday and blamed the girls family for the murder. Based on a complaint from his relatives, Petbasheerabad police booked a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and shifted the body for an autopsy.

The family members of Harish said that upon coming to know about their love affair, the girl’s family warned him and they also asked him to stop meeting her. “Even then, she used to meet him often and was staying in touch via messages. They have threatened to kill him in the past and finally murdered him,” said his family, demanding justice.