Man held for using credentials of others for opening bank accounts

May 02, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB), along with the Nirmal police, nabbed a person for opening different bank accounts using the credentials of villagers in Bhainsa. He was providing the bank accounts to operate online cricket betting and other cyber frauds. 

The accused, Pranay Shinde, 26, opened numerous mule bank accounts along with other associates in various banks to use them for cyber frauds. “Shinde approached local residents in Bhainsa mandal and convinced them to open bank accounts using their credentials but with his phone numbers. After opening the bank accounts, their passbooks, cheque books, debit cards etc were taken away,” explained the officials.

Apart from online cricket betting, he was also providing the accounts on commission basis to some people he met on Telegram. “Initial investigation showed that almost 125 mule accounts were opened and were used for largescale transactions through unknown persons. Investigation is underway to uncover the entire network,” added police officials.

