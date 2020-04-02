Man attacks four over R&R package

Police have arrested two persons for attacking four villagers in a dispute over Rehabilitation and Resettlement package. The incident took place on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday. According to police, one Sharbandu of Rampur village in Toguta village is a oustee of Mallannasagar. While two daughters of Sharabandu got package another four daughters did not receive it.

His son-in-law Durga Prasad had been asking other villagers for the past few months about the R&R package. Following a heated argument on Wednesdy, the villagers asked him to meet the officials. Angered by the reply Durga Prasad attacked the villagers with a sword injuring them seriously. The injured were shifted to government hospital for treatment. Toguta police registered a case and are investigating.