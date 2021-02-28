Man arrested for social media posts against a community

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man for posting objectionable content on social media against a community.
The accused, Abu Fasal, was detained at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on his arrival from Dubai.
Cyber Crime Police said that the accused, a resident of Chandrayangutta, made several videos abusing a particular community during lockdown. Since then he has been taking shelter in Dubai. Several cases were booked against him in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and other parts of the country. A look-out circular was also issued against him.
Acting on a tip-off that he was coming to India to visit his family, teams were sent to apprehend him at the airport. He will be remanded to judicial custody.
