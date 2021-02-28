Telangana

Man arrested for social media posts against a community

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man for posting objectionable content on social media against a community.

The accused, Abu Fasal, was detained at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on his arrival from Dubai.

Cyber Crime Police said that the accused, a resident of Chandrayangutta, made several videos abusing a particular community during lockdown. Since then he has been taking shelter in Dubai. Several cases were booked against him in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and other parts of the country. A look-out circular was also issued against him.

Acting on a tip-off that he was coming to India to visit his family, teams were sent to apprehend him at the airport. He will be remanded to judicial custody.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2021 12:30:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/man-arrested-for-social-media-posts-against-a-community/article33950835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY