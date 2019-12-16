Make children socially responsible, says Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon the parents and teachers to focus on increasing social responsibility among the students, in addition to ranks. He said that moulding the next generation is the responsibility of one and all.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed Zilla Parishad High School, built at a cost of ₹ 3 crore from contribution made by Aurobindo Pharma, along with MLA G. Mahipal Reddy on Monday at Patancheru, Mr. Harish Rao said that the students must be taught about culture, social consciousness, responsibility and other aspects of life so that they can become good citizens.

About 11,000 dictionaries were distributed to students on this occasion. Stating that Patancheru is becoming an education hub, he said that the teachers must focus on the pass percentage of students not at 10th class level, but also at Intermediate and Degree as well. The Minister suggested imparting training for girl students in handling difficult situations and how to dial 100 and approach police.

Later in the day, Mr Harish Rao inaugurated the GHMC circle office, multi-purpose function hall. He also distributed 100 kg of rice to 750 families of RTC employees belonging to BHEL depot.

The Minister also distributed new clothes to Christians ahead of Christmas. Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, Collector M Hanumantha Rao and others have participated in the programme.