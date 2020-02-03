In the first major reshuffle of IAS officers in the present term of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government as many as 65 top bureaucrats have been transferred at one go late on Sunday night. As many as 51 officers were given new postings in the process.

Prominent among those who were shifted were Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar who has been posted as Secretary Irrigation and Command Area Development Department, Special Chief Secretary (Political) Adhar Sinha and Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Chitra Ramachandran. The reshuffle affected officers from Special Chief Secretary rank to sub-collectors of 2016 IAS batch. Adhar Sinha has been posted Special Chief Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department, while Panchayat Raj Secretary Vikas Raj has been posted as Principal Secretary of General Administration Department (Political) in place of Mr. Adhar Sinha.

Ms. Chitra Ramachandran has been posted as Special Chief Secretary of Education Department in place of B. Janardhan Reddy who has been posted as Principal Secretary to Agriculture Department, relieving C. Parthasarathi who has been posted as Director General of the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute.

Tourism Secretary B. Venkatesham has been posted as Commissioner of BC Welfare Department in place of Anita Rajendran while Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been posted as Secretary of Panchayat Raj department in place of Mr. Vikas Raj. Municipal Administration Director T. K. Sridevi has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Finance Department and she will be replaced by Kamareddy Collector N. Satyanarayana.

Hyderabad District Collector K. Manickraj has been posted as Industries Commissioner in place of Ahmed Nadeem while Mahbubnagar Collector D. Ronald Rose has been posted as Secretary to Finance Department relieving Mr. Sandeep Kumar Sultania from the full additional charge. Senior IAS officer Rahul Bojja has been posted as Secretary of Scheduled Castes Development department relieving Ajay Mishra from full additional charge.

Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Rajat Kumar Saini has been posted as Director of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration. The government has also transferred several other district collectors.