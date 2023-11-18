HamberMenu
Major fire averted, man felicitated by Hyderabad CP 

November 18, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad City police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya on Saturday felicitated a resident of Goshamahal for his timely action which helped avert a major fire incident on Friday.

It was around 1.20 a.m. on Friday that a fire broke out at a wood beading store at Chakniwadi within Shahinayathgunj police limits. The owner of the place, Feroz, who rushed to the spot, alerted the police and the fire brigade.

However, Mr. Narsing Rao’s, a worker at GR Dairy Farm, immediate action helped control the fast-spreading flame, even before the fire brigade arrived at the scene. Mr. Shandilya appreciated the work of Mr. Rao, officers of Shahinayathgunj and Gudimalkapur police.

The incident site was adjacent to a timber depot. The incident did not result in any casualties.

