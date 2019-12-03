Telangana

Life imprisonment in rape case

Additional District Judge B. Papi Reddy awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 B. Nagaiah, who was convicted in a case of rape of a minor.

According to police, on January 6, 2015, Nagaiah entered the house of the 14-year-old victim at Gajulapadu village in Kagnti mandal and raped her. The case was registered by Kangti police. Narayanakhed Circle Inspector Muni investigated the case.

