Libraries in Telangana’s Warangal district get facelift 

The renovations include painting buildings, repairing doors and windows, and installing nameplates

Updated - June 11, 2024 04:02 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 04:01 pm IST - WARANGAL 

P. Laxma Reddy
Painting on the Khanapur branch library in Warangal district, Telangana

Painting on the Khanapur branch library in Warangal district, Telangana | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Libraries, crucial repositories of knowledge,in Warangal are undergoing significant development and repair under a new initiative thanks to special initiative taken by district collector P. Pravinya. Approximately ₹22.19 lakh was allocated for this purpose, targeting libraries across several mandal centers. 

The initiative covers the Central Library in Warangal and branches in Parvathagiri, Kareemabad, Rangashaipet, Ursu, Narsampet, Khanapur, Nekkonda, Chennaraopet, Duggondi, Nallabelli, and Gurijala. The renovations include painting buildings, repairing doors and windows, and installing nameplates. To make the libraries more inviting, pictorial paintings have also been added. 

India’s public libraries | A tool for an informed citizenry
Rangashaipet library under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits

Rangashaipet library under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Collector Ms. Pravinya has encouraged students, particularly those preparing for competitive exams, to utilize these upgraded facilities. Srinivas Reddy, a youth from Nallabelli, expressed gratitude for the improvements, particularly the new wall paintings, and emphasized the need for subscriptions to newspapers and magazines to further aid exam preparation. 

Hyderabad libraries find creative ways to stay relevant

This initiative follows a significant renovation effort in 2021 by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) under the Smart City Mission, which allocated ₹6.5 crore to enhance both central and regional libraries. These two libraries, housing approximately 70,000 books each, typically attract 500 to 600 daily visitors, half of whom are students. However, the lack of new book acquisitions had previously discouraged frequent visits. The recent efforts aim to rejuvenate the libraries, ensuring they continue to serve as vital centers of learning.  

Telangana / Warangal

