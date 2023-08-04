August 04, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

In 1995, the year after my parents moved to Ranchi, the city’s British Council handed over its library to a trust of prominent citizens, who rechristened it ‘The International Library and Cultural Centre’ (ILCC). A few years later, when I turned 11, my father bought an annual membership (for the princely sum of ₹180 — equivalent to about ₹800 today).

It’s no exaggeration to say I’m a writer today because of ILCC. It’s where I discovered P.G. Wodehouse and Isaac Asimov as a young boy, moving on to Margaret Atwood and Toni Morrison et al as a teenager. ILCC is a big part of the lives of Ranchi’s students, providing them the physical space and educational resources required to prepare for competitive exams. Last week, while visiting my parents, I could see the usual gaggle of students near the library and its next-door neighbour, Gossner College.

Free (or low-cost) and accessible public libraries are the cornerstone of a country’s cultural capital. In fact, the very goal of independent India’s first public libraries act — the Madras Public Libraries Act, 1948 — was to introduce legal provisions for offering public library services, for the public and funded by the public.

The question is, how do we apply this philosophy given that libraries are a state subject and therefore subject to wildly varying quality across the country? States such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, for instance, have a thriving public library system with small towns and villages too enjoying easy access to public libraries. And then there are States such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh where a high proportion of libraries is under disrepair — either locked up or operating in a state of severe dysfunction and near-zero growth.

The State Central Library, located in Thiruvananthapuram, is India’s oldest library. The red-and-white Victorian-style building was built in 1829 during the reign of Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma, of the Travancore kingdom. A new building was constructed in 1902 (as part of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations) and the original structure was merged with it. Today, alongside digitising efforts, the library has plans to launch an app and an audio library for the visually challenged.

How do we optimise the library’s functionality, especially for underprivileged sections of society or for those living in remote areas? The Ministry of Culture’s ongoing Festival of Libraries in New Delhi hopes to spark conversations around these issues as well as other problems ailing India’s 46,746 public libraries.

Libraries across villages

The Culture Ministry, through the Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), promotes public libraries and allied services in India. RRRLF provides annual funding and support to nearly 6,000-7,000 libraries across the country. “I think we have made significant progress in bringing library access to children across India. In the last Union budget, ₹5,000 crore was allocated to establish libraries across village panchayats in the country,” says Ajay Pratap Singh, Director General, RRRLF, and Additional Mission Director of the National Mission on Libraries. The latter was instituted by the Ministry in 2014 to modernise and digitally link nearly 9,000 libraries across India.

Singh adds: “An informed citizenry is crucial to the well-being of a democracy. We want people outside the formal education system — small vendors, watchmen, autorickshaw drivers — to be aware of the world, of the news, and pursue whatever interests they might have. If a person is not literate but wants to improve their awareness levels in any topic, we want to give them the tools, audio books or whatever else it might be, to be able to do that.”

When writer Manjiri Indurkar, author of the acclaimed 2020 book It’s All in Your Head, M, was growing up in Jabalpur, she was a part of two libraries. One, a science library (“for borrowing stuff like H.C. Verma, S.L. Loney”), and the other, a library-cum-bookstore called Universal Book Depot. “I was a devout member,” says Indurkar. “I’d be there every week, twice a week. I’d save up pocket money to add to the library’s ‘caution money’ amount, so I could borrow expensive books. It was a huge part of my life.”

Today, there are independent initiatives taking books and reading to the masses in a bid to promote the public library system. The Community Library Project in Delhi conducts storytelling sessions, and so does the Bansa Community Library in Uttar Pradesh. The Gram Pathshala Initiative, also in Uttar Pradesh, has established more than a hundred libraries for various rural communities in the State.

The key is design

But what about existing institutional libraries that have already been deemed to be of national importance? How can we upgrade these facilities and make them inviting spaces for the young and old alike? According to novelist and IIM-Ahmedabad graduate Tanuj Solanki, author of the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar-winning Diwali in Muzaffarnagar, the key lies in design. “They have to be designed in such a way that children, even five at a time, can read a book together and have conversations. But there should also be space for the lone reader, who just wants a quiet corner to peruse their comic book,” says Solanki.

According to Abha Narain Lambah, the architect who has worked on the restoration of the David Sassoon Library in Mumbai (supported by JSW Foundation, ICICI Foundation and Hermès), it is vital for old public libraries to maintain their original architectural vision. “Most of these old libraries were built with a certain elegance of proportion to the interior — high ceilings and so on — and a sense of the monumental,” says Lambah. “There is a sense of openness, of patience and generosity. They were given the same monumentality as churches and temples.”

Mugdha Sinha, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, says that one of the guiding thoughts behind the government’s library initiatives is the unification of the library and museum concepts. “For instance, take the Rampur Raza Library in Uttar Pradesh. They obviously have a large number of exhibits of the traditional Rampuri chaaku or knife, which all of us are familiar with thanks to Bollywood, but the library also has a large number of artefacts related to astronomy, like really old astrolabes that are of historical and cultural importance. If we combine the strengths of the museum concept with the traditional library, we make the space more attractive for younger people, and it’ll be easier to raise engagement levels ,” she says.

This weekend, a tripartite MoU will be signed by the Rampur Raza Library, the Khuda Baksh Oriental Public Library in Bihar and the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Arabic Persian Research Institute in Rajasthan. The three libraries will work on long-term collaboration and exchange of resources, starting with the celebration of 250 years of the Rampur Raza Library.

The Khuda Baksh Oriental Library, founded in 1891, is famous for its extensive collection of rare manuscripts in Arabic, Persian, Urdu and Hindi. The Rampur Raza Library, founded in 1774, is one of the most important archival centres for Indo-Islamic scholars, not just in terms of manuscripts but also artefacts from the late Mughal era.

The International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions recommends one public library for every 3,000 persons. By that estimate, India has a long way to go. One hopes that events such as the Festival of Libraries will lead to meaningful on-ground progress for India’s libraries — and therefore for its millions who hold the key to the country’s progress on every front, really.

The writer and journalist is working on his first book of non-fiction.