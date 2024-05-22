GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Legal Metrology Department in Hyderabad City Zone registered 1,455 cases for rule violations from 2018-19 to 2022-23

Updated - May 22, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Legal Metrology’s Hyderabad City Zone, from 2018-19 to 2022-23, registered as many as 1,455 cases, according to a Right to Information response.

According to a response to an RTI query filed by Kareem Ansari from the portal youRTI.in, the cases were booked for alleged violation of the Legal Metrology rules. These violations came as a result of 1,070 inspections conducted across the Legal Metrology department’s Hyderabad City Zone and over the same time period.

Legal Metrology department in Hyderabad City Zone registered 1,455 cases from 2018-19 to 2022-23 for rule violations. The largest number of cases were registered in 2018-19 with 676 cases, followed by 394 cases in 2019-20. While the numbers saw a decline during the pandemic, 133 cases were registered in 2022-23.

“I wanted to check how proactive the Legal Metrology Department has been. The department deals with weights and measures as well as rules connected to packaged goods and commodities. We are seeing food safety officials cracking down on restaurants. There is a need for the Legal Metrology department to go on similar drives,” Mr Ansari said.

