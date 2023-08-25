Laxman arrested during protest for 2-BHK house allotment

August 25, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha member and national BJP OBC Morcha president K. Laxman was arrested on Friday while he was leading a protest outside the Hyderabad Collectorate demanding two bedroom housing for the poor.

Police picked him up amid much pushing and jostling even as partymen tried to obstruct the vehicle in which he was being led away. The senior BJP leader, however, managed to have his say where he accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his government of forgetting the promise of providing two bedroom houses for the poor.

“KCR had spent ₹1,600 crore to build a Secretariat, MLA camp offices and party offices throughout the State but could not allocate funds for houses for the poor. In sharp contrast, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh had constructed 50 lakh houses for the poor,” he claimed.

He also charged the Chief Minister with cheating the poor by making false promises as “he always bothered about getting their electoral support but not to solve their problems.”

“BRS MLAs have looted public money in the name of various schemes and yet KCR had given them party tickets for the next election,” he pointed out.

Mr. Laxman suggested MLC and KCR’s daughter K. Kavitha to hold a protest outside the Pragati Bhavan to ensure women get the 33% quota rather than holding a second dharna in Delhi. The government and the Chief Minister have been neglecting the Backward Classes for the last nine years and this is reflected in the distribution of tickets and non-implementation of the ‘BC Bandhu’, he said.

The MP asked the government to announce distribution of two bedroom houses, BC Bandhu and also Dalit Bandhu for eligible beneficiaries before September 7 or face the wrath of people, as the party has planned to lay siege to the twin cities on that day for the proposed million march.

‘Repressive and anti-democratic’

In a separate press conference, general secretary G. Premender Reddy accused the government of resorting to “repressive and anti-democratic” measures against its party cadre demonstrating across the State to highlight its failures. He said that BJP leaders, including Muralidhar Rao, Jitender Reddy, Babu Mohan, and Mr. Laxman, have been illegally arrested and demanded their immediate release.