GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Last date of TS ICET registration extended

May 02, 2024 03:27 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The registration deadline for TS ICET 2024, originally set for April 30 without any late fee, has been extended till May 7 due to popular demand, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) R. Limbadri said on Wednesday. As per the revised schedule, registration with a late fee of ₹250 can be done till May 17, and with a late fee of ₹500 till May 27. Hall tickets can be downloaded from May 28. The exam will be held in three sessions on June 5 and 6. On June 5, session one will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and session two from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Session three will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on June 6.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.