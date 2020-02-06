Land acquisition for new Kothagudem railway line gathers pace

The land acquisition process for the new railway line between Kothagudem (Bhadrachalam Road) and Sattupalli in the erstwhile united Khammam district is progressing at a brisk pace, rekindling hopes of expeditious execution of the long-awaited project in the hub of the vast coal belt.

In 2017, the Central government had given its nod for the 54-km new railway line connecting the coal towns of Kothagudem and Sattupalli to facilitate transportation of coal produced by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) mines in Kothagudem region in a cost effective manner.

The total cost of the project was estimated at ₹704 crore in 2017.

The management of the State-owned SCCL has accorded high priority to the new railway line, which is expected to accrue multiple benefits to the company in terms of saving cost involved in the existing system of transportation of coal by trucks and addressing the issue of dust emission.

The SCCL reportedly agreed to contribute ₹618 crore towards execution of the new railway line considering the enormous advantages it offers to the company, which is planning to ramp up coal production in the new Kistaram open cast project at Sattupalli mandal and other existing coal mines in Kothagudem region.

The company has so far released ₹156 crore in separate instalments for the most sought-after new railway line, sources added.

According to sources in the Revenue department, the land acquisition process has almost been completed in Khammam district limits for the project.

Land measuring around a little over 400 acres has already been acquired and compensation amount disbursed to land-losers in Penuballi mandal in Sattupalli constituency limits, sources added.

Some minor issues have cropped up as a section of farmers in some villages along the Khammam-Bhadradri-Kothagudem border refusing to hand over their land, citing the possibility of the new railway line passing through the middle of their farms thereby splitting their agricultural fields and denying them access to farming.

Meanwhile, the SCCL officials initiated the process of obtaining clearance for a few hectares of forest land near Lankapalli village required for laying a stretch of 1.4 km railway track as part of the new railway line.

Fresh requisitions for acquisition of additional land for construction of railway quarters and requisite facilities are reportedly being pursued by the authorities for speedy completion of the whole land acquisition process in the next couple of months.