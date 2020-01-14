Telangana

Lakaram comes alive with Kite Festival

Kites fly near the tricolour at Lakaram in Khammam on Tuesday.

Kites fly near the tricolour at Lakaram in Khammam on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: G_N_Rao

more-in

Many enthusiasts turn up at the tank bund for the event held as part of Sankranti festivities

A festive spirit permeated across the Lakaram Tank Bund here as scores of visitors flocked to the scenic spot on Tuesday to catch glimpse of an array of colourful kites in flight in the skyline above, on the concluding day of the Kite Festival.

Kite enthusiasts from different places turned up in large numbers at the tank bund for the second consecutive day to watch the exciting kite flying event organised by Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) in coordination with the Tourism Department.

Youngsters competed with each other to capture the spectacular view of the skyline dotted with a bunch of kites in varied hues and sizes on their smartphone cameras. A little while after sunset, a group of kite flying experts released paper lanterns into the skies creating a breathtaking view above the picturesque lake.

A mega cultural show featuring classical and folk dance performances, mimicry and a host of other exciting cultural programmes marked the end of the three-day fete.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
festivals
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 10:24:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/lakaram-comes-alive-with-kite-festival/article30569422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY