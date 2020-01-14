Lakaram comes alive with Kite Festival

A festive spirit permeated across the Lakaram Tank Bund here as scores of visitors flocked to the scenic spot on Tuesday to catch glimpse of an array of colourful kites in flight in the skyline above, on the concluding day of the Kite Festival.

Kite enthusiasts from different places turned up in large numbers at the tank bund for the second consecutive day to watch the exciting kite flying event organised by Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) in coordination with the Tourism Department.

Youngsters competed with each other to capture the spectacular view of the skyline dotted with a bunch of kites in varied hues and sizes on their smartphone cameras. A little while after sunset, a group of kite flying experts released paper lanterns into the skies creating a breathtaking view above the picturesque lake.

A mega cultural show featuring classical and folk dance performances, mimicry and a host of other exciting cultural programmes marked the end of the three-day fete.