Kuntala to be promoted into birding site

The fishing nets spread over paddy nurseries on route to the picturesque Kuntala waterfall from Neredigonda mandal head quarter look innocuous enough for one to pay extra attention. The putting up of nets to protect nascent crops, however, denotes presence of a great number of birds at this nature's wonder.

In view of large number of birds flocking Kuntala and places surrounding the waterfall, the Forest Department has planned to promote it as a birding site too in the coming months. The plan will take shape in winter season, according to Adilabad District Forest Officer B. Prabhakar.

“We will enumerate the birds and make an inventory of the species which arrive here. This will help us make a plan to promote the place as a birding haven,” the DFO disclosed.

As Kuntala village, waterfall and its surroundings are part of Kawal Tiger Reserve, the Forest Department gives the wildlife greater protection. The tall trees usually serve as natural bird perches.

“We will create public awareness on the vegetation and biodiversity of the place in this eco-tourism facility by erecting boards. These boards will give out names of bird species and the timing of their arrival to Kuntala for the benefit of people who are interested in birding activity,” Mr. Prabhakar observed.

The forest near Kuntala village along the Kadem stream, which is about four km ahead of the waterfall, attracts a large number of birds and can be an ideal place for development as a bird watching point. Former sarpanch of Kuntala village says thousand of birds visit the place every day, but is unable to identify species, except for parakeets and doves. He pushes for the stream path to be developed as a birding point.

Another point for bird watching is the valley on the right side of the road leading to the waterfall. This place had seen birding activity in the past too.