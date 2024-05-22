GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTR shares photos related to farmers’ plight in obtaining seeds on X

BRS working president steps up criticism against Telangana Govt

Published - May 22, 2024 01:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD: 

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao has escalated his criticism of the incumbent Congress government in Telangana, led by A. Revanth Reddy. Since the Lok Sabha election campaign, Mr. Rao has been vocal against the Congress regime. On Wednesday, he intensified his attack by sharing photos of an incident in Jogipet, Sangareddy district, where farmers laid out their identity documents in a line to obtain subsidy seeds. 

On Tuesday, farmers reportedly waited in long queues for hours, placing their documents in line to hold their place for Jeelugu and Janumu seeds. Highlighting this incident, Mr. Rao launched a scathing critique of the Congress government, emphasizing various issues. 

“Six decades of tearful scenes are seen within six months of Congress rule. We are witnessing power cuts unseen for ten years, sieges of electricity substations and lack of direction in paddy procurement. After a decade, we are seeing the tragic return of farmer suicides. Today, in Jogipet, farmers are queuing for seeds,” Mr. Rao tweeted. 

