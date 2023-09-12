KTR sees impediments in ‘one-nation one-election’ issue but BRS was ready to face any election any time

September 12, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Hyderabad

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister for Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao saw several impediments in the implementation of the much-touted ‘one-nation one-election’ if at all it takes any shape, and wondered whether the Bharatiya Janata Party was buying time to extend the term of the legislatures and push the date of the election in the five States going to polls in December.

He was reluctant to share his views on the possible postponement of elections in Telangana and said the Centre’s intention will be clear only after it places the agenda for the special session of Parliament. “Till that time it is just speculation on the extension of the poll dates in Telangana or other States,” he said in an informal chat with the mediamen here.

He agreed that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) had submitted a letter in favour of the simultaneous elections earlier, but now it was opposed to it. The ‘one-nation one-election’ is a desperate attempt by the BJP to divert the attention of the people and all this possible alteration in the poll dates was a part of that.

The Minister was confident that the BJP was nowhere near winning any of the five States going to the polls this December. “The discussion on ‘one nation one election’ is a diversionary tactic and I don’t think this will happen,” he felt. The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), he said, wasn’t afraid of any election, and ready to face the people whether the elections are held separately or together for Assembly and Parliament.

Be wary of Andhra leaders

The Minister said the Opposition in Telangana was in disarray without any credible leadership and there is a sinister design to bring the Andhra-origin leaders to Telangana yet again. He was referring to the recent comments of Congress leader K. V. P. Ramchandra Rao to consider him as a person of Telangana given his stay in Hyderabad for over 40 years, and also YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila.

He alleged that former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, who had opposed Telangana at every level, is now directing BJP president G. Kishan Reddy on the functioning of the party in Telangana. “KVP Ramachandra Rao, who tried to buy the Telangana movement and suppress it, now wants to be recognised as a Telangana supporter. Those who opposed Telangana tooth and nail are trying to get into Telangana yet again, and people should be wary of it,” he said.

The Minister said Telangana would never accept them as their leaders, and for the people of Telangana KCR was the undisputed leader. Lashing out at Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, he said Mr. Reddy was not a supporter of Telangana but a problem for Telangana. He has a history of aiming guns at Telangana supporters and has no credibility as a leader.