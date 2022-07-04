KTR seeks guidelines for 2BHK allotment

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao has instructed the officials concerned to expedite measures for allotment of double bedroom housing units to the eligible beneficiaries in the city.

At a review meeting on Monday at the Nanakramguda office of the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, Mr.Rama Rao has asked the GHMC officials to prepare guidelines for allotment of the completed units within a week’s time.

A large number of units are awaiting allotment at various locations in the city, as per the information available from GHMC.

Of the total one lakh double bedroom housing units scheduled to be constructed in and around the city, 60,000 units have been completed in all respects.

Mr.Rama Rao has directed the officials to prepare the guidelines immediately in coordination with the State Housing department. He asked them to ensure selection of the beneficiaries based on the integrated household survey results available with the Telangana government.

Stringent measures should be taken to make sure that every housing unit is allotted to the poorest of the poor without a house of their own, he said. Towards this, teams should be constituted on a large scale to carry out field-level identification and verification for identification of beneficiaries.

Mr.Rama Rao asked officials to be ready for another meeting next week with final guidelines and a precise action plan for allotment of housing units.

Officials from the MA & UD, Housing and GHMC participated in the meeting.