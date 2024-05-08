GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTR questions Revanth’s credibility as a leader

Published - May 08, 2024 08:12 pm IST - MAHABUBNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao accused the Congress of deceiving people with unfulfilled promises such as financial aid, gold, and scooters.

Addressing a roadshow at Kalvakurthi under Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Rama Rao criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s rhetoric and questioned his credibility as a leader.

He also criticised the BJP for “plotting against the Constitution”, and threw light on rising fuel prices despite a fall in crude oil costs.

Recalling the achievements of BRS in the last 10 years, KTR lauded the efforts of former IPS officer and party candidate from Nagarkurnool R.S. Praveen Kumar and underscored the importance of educated representatives in Parliament.

