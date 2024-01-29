GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTR comes under fire his remarks on Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

January 29, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Communication coordinator in-charge, Sujatha Paul, has dismissed the allegations made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Hyderabad, on Monday, she categorically rejected the unfounded accusations levelled by Mr. Rao, asserting that they were baseless claims which suggested Mr. Reddy’s involvement in bribery for political positions.

In response to KTR’s assertion that Mr. Reddy was not a people’s Chief Minister and he had become the Chief Minister under the ‘Delhi Management Quota’, she remarked that KTR seemed to be lacking clarity, emphasising that the people of Telangana were well-informed and capable of making informed decisions in the upcoming elections. She criticised the personal attacks on Revanth Reddy’s physical stature and character, deeming them a deliberate attempt to deflect attention from genuine issues. She also expressed disappointment in Mr. Rao for making comments about non-implementation of guarantees within the first 50 days of the newly formed Congress government.

She pointed out that the Congress had already implemented two guarantees and assured that more promises would be fulfilled. She demanded an apology from Mr. Rao for his disrespectful remarks regarding the State government’s free bus transport facility for women.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Bhavani Reddy accused BRS MLC K. Kavitha of spreading misinformation about job creation during former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s regime. She called on Ms. Kavitha to provide details about the purported 30 lakh jobs. The BRS MLC was also criticised for her handling of ED notices in the liquor scam case. Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Gnana Sundar flayed KTR for his allegations of a clandestine understanding between the Congress party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He asked why the ED was booking Congress leaders while Kavitha was not being arrested.

