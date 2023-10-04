HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTR asks PM about fate of 3 major promises made to Telangana

Taking to a social media platform to raise the issues, Mr.Rama Rao said the Centre was keeping mum on the promises of establishing a railway coach factory at Kazipet, an integrated steel plant at Bayyaram and giving national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme

October 04, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
He pointed out that the Prime Minister had taken away the railway coach factory to Gujarat by denying the same to Telangana and shelved the ITIR project given to Hyderabad by the previous government at the Centre.

He pointed out that the Prime Minister had taken away the railway coach factory to Gujarat by denying the same to Telangana and shelved the ITIR project given to Hyderabad by the previous government at the Centre. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

hyderabad

What happened to three major promises made to Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K.T.Rama Rao has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the State for the second time in three days on Tuesday.

Taking to a social media platform to raise the issues, Mr.Rama Rao said the Centre was keeping mum on the promises of establishing a railway coach factory at Kazipet, an integrated steel plant at Bayyaram and giving national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He pointed out that the Prime Minister had taken away the railway coach factory to Gujarat by denying the same to Telangana and shelved the ITIR project given to Hyderabad by the previous government at the Centre. He sought to know what happened to his promise of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022 and giving 2 crore new jobs every year.

The BRS leader said the announcement on Turmeric Board was also on the lines of reservation for women in the law-making bodies with no certainty as to when they would come into existence.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.