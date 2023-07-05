Komatireddy sulks as Kishan Reddy is made party chief

July 05, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The elevation of Kishan Reddy as the State chief seems to have rubbed many new entrants into the BJP on the wrong side, and the biggest disappointment is said to be for Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who is said to be sulking.

Sources said that Mr. Rajgopal Reddy is said to be feeling insulted as his name was not considered any position in the party though he risked his political career by resigning from Munugode and challenging KCR’s leadership.

A close aide of Mr Rajgopal Reddy said he was responsible for the BJP high command to act swiftly in the present changes as well as he had spoken his heart out with Amit Shah in New Delhi and explained how badly the BJP had been hit by going soft on the BRS in recent times.

Though disappointed, Mr. Reddy may not take any hasty decision to leave the party now. He is likely to wait till August 15 before taking a decision. In fact, he had left enough hints that he was unhappy with the way the BJP was handling BRS, which according to him, had sent wrong signals to people that they were together.

Meanwhile, Mr. Reddy denied that he had met Mr. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to confabulate of his return to the Congress.