KMC principal insists on ‘original‘ HC order to permit PG student Saif Ali to join back

We have consulted the Director of Medical Education on the matter and even they have insisted that he should come with the original order of the High Court, the College Principal explained

September 22, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu

The case of Kakatiya Medical College junior doctor M.A. Saif Ali is taking a curious turn with the authorities declining to permit him to join back, notwithstanding Telangana High Court setting aside his suspension order.

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the HC on September 11 had allowed the writ petition filed by Mr. Ali seeking to set aside his suspension by KMC Principal holding him guilty in medical post-graduate first year student Preethi’s suicide case. Carrying a photo-copy of the judge’s order, the junior doctor met Principal Divvela Mohan Das two days ago.

“He requested the Principal to permit him join back but the latter declined stating that he wanted the original HC order,” the junior doctor’s lawyer Chinthala Srikanth said. Dr. Ali explained to the Principal that the judge had read out the operative portion of the order in the open court hall.

“The Principal was also informed that the government pleader concerned was also present when the judge pronounced the order setting aside this suspension,” said the lawyer. Dr. Ali first met the college authorities on September 13 i.e., two days after the judge pronounced the verdict.

They insisted that he should come with the HC order. “Dr. Ali had come with a photo-copy of the order. I need to have the original order from the HC,” Dr. Mohan Das said, when contacted on the matter. The Principal maintained that he had consulted the Director of Medical Education too on the matter.

The top officials also sought an original order from the HC. “Only on seeing the original order, we can take a call on the matter,” the Principal said. Meanwhile, Mr. Srikanth contended that it was not fair on the part of the college authorities to insist on the original order since it had already been uploaded on the official website of Telangana HC.

If the Principal had any suspicion or doubts over the judge setting aside the order he could have consulted the government pleader concerned and ascertained facts. “We filed a contempt of court petition against the college principal and would seek appropriate order from the HC,” he said.

