Kishan Reddy’s website hacked

Pakistan-based hackers alleged to be behind the act

After the website of Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy was reportedly hacked, the Cybercrime Police registered a case.

The website was hacked allegedly by Pakistan-based hackers who posted content about Kashmir and Pakistan. Mr Reddy’s website is reportedly unavailable since then.

When contacted, Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IT Act.

Case re-registered

In a separate case, the Central Crime Station on Tuesday re-registered a case which was transferred from the Panjagutta police station. The case pertains to sexual assault by 143 persons as alleged by a woman complainant. The victim had stated that three months after her marriage in 2010, her in-laws and others had harassed and sexually assaulted her. The Panjagutta police station had booked a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In a third case, the Cybercrime Police registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly circulating a video clip which purportedly showed two groups of people from the same community involved in a quarrel. The clip was allegedly circulated and portrayed as a skirmish between broups belonging to different communities.

“A small quarrel which took place within the same community in Moghalpura was settled by police and community elders. Some mischief makers have uploaded a video and projected it as an inter-community issue. Such trouble makers are warned not to indulge in these mischievs (sic),” Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar tweeted.