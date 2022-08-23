Kishan demands public apology for arrest of Bandi

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday demanded a public apology for the arrest and detention of TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and ensuring that the ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ third phase was not obstructed till the end.

“There is no need for any permissions for taking out a ‘padayatra’ in a democracy. Still we informed the police about the programme in advance. We will take out the walkathon whether permission is accorded or not,” he declared at a press conference at the party office.

Mr. Reddy, also Secunderabad MP, said the state government issuing notices directing the programme to be stopped only exposed that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar was scared and was unable to accept the growing support for the party.

“Our president’s padayatra has been receiving overwhelming response everywhere and we have not created any law and order situation. In fact, it is the Pragathi Bhavan and the KCR family that is trying to foment trouble with irresponsible actions ,” he said.

The Minister said the CM had been feeling “insecure” of late and Telangana people are bound to teach a lesson to the arrogant, corrupt and dynastic rule in the next elections. “KCR can do any number of surveys but it is going to change anything as people have made up their minds to vote him out,” he forecast.

He once again took objection to the comments made by KCR on the Prime Minister and other central leaders and felt it has only degraded the CM’s status. ‘No other CM has made such kind of personal comments. Governments come and go and power is not permanent to any party. Dissent and protest are essential ingredients of a democratic polity,” he observed.

Mr. Reddy also regretted that despite being a Union Minister he had not been getting proper response from any official quarter. He had earlier cancelled a programme to inspect the new Cherlapally rail terminal.

National BJP president J.P. Nadda, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, former Minister Eatala Rajender and several other leaders condemned the arrest of Mr. Sanjay Kumar.