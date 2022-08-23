Telangana BJP unit condemns arrest of Bandi Sanjay

BJP Telangana unit has accused the police of being partisan

The BJP Telangana unit has condemned the arrest of its president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and claimed that the police had swooped onto the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ camp at Station Ghanupur when he and other workers were silently protesting against the foisting of false cases against party supporters for highlighting the alleged involvement of MLC K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam on Tuesday.

General secretary G. Premender Reddy in a press statement has accused the police of being partisan in not preventing the TRS supporters from reaching the walkathon camp and instead taking action against the BJP leaders and workers.

“The ruling TRS is unable to digest the growing support for the party and has been making every effort to divert attention from the liquor scam and corruption charges. We appeal to all democratic forces to unite against this dictatorial regime,” he said and called upon the party workers to hold protests “peacefully” at all mandal offices between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy and national general secretary Tarun Chugh criticised the arrest of the party chief and termed it “highhandedness of the police” and “murder of democracy”. They predicted the end of the TRS regime soon.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sanjay Kumar himself condemned the TS police for registering a case of attempted murder against party leaders protesting at the house of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha demanding an answer to the allegations in the liquor scam when there “is clear evidence that TRS goons have attacked BJP workers.”