HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kharge, Rahul and Priyanka post on ‘X’ seeking Telangana support for Congress

People of Telangana have decided that they will choose a transparent, people-friendly government, with a safety net for the disadvantaged, Kharge posted

November 30, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

After their hectic campaign in Telangana, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi posted on ‘X’ on the polling day on November 30 seeking the support of people in changing the government and choosing a ‘Prajala Telangana.’

Mr. Gandhi said: “Today, Prajala will defeat Dorala! Brothers and sisters of Telangana, step out and vote in large numbers! Vote to build a ‘Bangaru’ Telangana, Vote for Congress.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also posted on ‘X’ stating, “My sisters and brothers of Telangana. My brother and I appeal to vote thoughtfully, with full enthusiasm and energy. Voting is your right and biggest responsibility. Fulfill the dream of Telangana people with the power of vote.”

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge also took to ‘X’ saying “People of Telangana have decided that they will choose a transparent, people-friendly government, with a safety net for the disadvantaged. ‘No force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come’… Let us ensure a Prajala Telangana now!” While asking people to vote in large numbers to realise the countless dreams of Telangana, he also welcomed first-time voters. “We welcome our first-time voters of the State to participate in this democratic process for change and social justice. The youngest formed state in India – Telangana must show the way,” Mr. Kharge said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.