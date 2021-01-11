Khammam MP donates six ambulances

Vehicles equipped with advanced life support systems

Six new ambulances equipped with advanced life support systems, donated by Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, are set to be deployed in the State-run hospitals in the erstwhile composite Khammam district for providing emergency medicare to the needy.

In a significant gesture of charity, Mr. Rao, TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, donated ₹ 1.23 crore in September last year for purchase of six ambulances with state-of-the-art facilities.

The new ambulances were flagged off by Industries and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao in the presence of Mr. Nageswara Rao, Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar, and others in Hyderabad on Monday.

The new ambulances will join the existing fleet of 37 ‘108 ambulances’ in the old undivided Khammam district in a few days, sources said.

They will be deployed in the government hospitals in Khammam, Palair, Wyra, Madhira, Sattupalli, Aswaraopeta and Kothagudem Assembly constituencies in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts to provide 24X7 pre-hospital emergency medical care to the needy and save lives.