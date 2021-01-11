Khammam MP donates six ambulances

Six new ambulances equipped with advanced life support systems, donated by Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, are set to be deployed in the State-run hospitals in the erstwhile composite Khammam district for providing emergency medicare to the needy.
In a significant gesture of charity, Mr. Rao, TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, donated ₹ 1.23 crore in September last year for purchase of six ambulances with state-of-the-art facilities.
The new ambulances were flagged off by Industries and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao in the presence of Mr. Nageswara Rao, Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar, and others in Hyderabad on Monday.
The new ambulances will join the existing fleet of 37 ‘108 ambulances’ in the old undivided Khammam district in a few days, sources said.
They will be deployed in the government hospitals in Khammam, Palair, Wyra, Madhira, Sattupalli, Aswaraopeta and Kothagudem Assembly constituencies in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts to provide 24X7 pre-hospital emergency medical care to the needy and save lives.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath