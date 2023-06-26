HamberMenu
KCR’s two-day visit to Maharashtra | Telangana CM reaches Solapur in large convoy

Along with a few Ministers, Members of Parliament, legislators and party leaders Mr. Rao left his Pragathi Bhavan residence in a large convoy and 600 other vehicles at around 11 a. m. and reached Solapur at 4 p. m.

June 26, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
People greeting BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the outskirts of Solapur in Maharashtra on June 26.

People greeting BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the outskirts of Solapur in Maharashtra on June 26. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reached Solapur in Maharashtra on June 26 evening for a two-day visit to the State.

Along with a few Ministers, Members of Parliament, legislators and party leaders Mr. Rao left his Pragathi Bhavan residence in a large convoy and 600 other vehicles at around 11 a. m. and reached Solapur at 4 p. m. Mr. Rao and his team had lunch at Umarga in Osmanabad district and would halt in Solapur for the night.

Also Read | MP, Maharashtra leaders join BRS

At Solapur, the BRS chief is expected to meet the weavers’ communities who migrated from Telangana and are working in the handloom and powerloom industries there along with Bhivandi and Surat. A large number of weavers’ families from the erstwhile Warangal, Karimangar and Nizamabad districts are settled in Solapur.

ALSO READ
More leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

According to BRS leaders, Mr. Rao along with others participate in a special ‘pooja’ to be performed at Rukmini-Vithobha mandir (temple) at Pandharpur after reaching there from Solapur on June 27 morning. Later, he is scheduled to proceed to Sarkoli village on the outskirts of Solapur, where several leaders of Maharashtra, including senior leader of Solapur district Bhagirath Bhalke were expected to join BRS. Mr. Rao will likely address the gathering there.

In the afternoon, Mr. Rao is scheduled to visit Bhavani temple at Tuljapur in Osmanabad district and after participating in pooja, he would leave for Hyderabad. Arrangements for Mr. Rao’s Maharashtra visit are being supervised by party leader Balka Suman, S. Venugopala Chary and Manik Kadam.

