MP, Maharashtra leaders join BRS

June 11, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Several leaders from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Sunday.

Those who joined the party from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday included former MLA from Junnardeo constituency Ramdas Uikey, Sarvajan Kalyan Party president Sanjay Yadav, Gondwana Party president Shobharam Balawi, Bhuvan Singh Koram, Lakshman Maskole, and several others.

Mr. Rao alleged that the ruling party at the Centre had become directionless in the matter of the country’s progress and that was the reason why the country had failed to make the desired progress even after 77 years of Independence. He asked people to shun politics in the name of fathers and grandfathers stating that people needed a working government and not the ones carrying names.

Faults EC

Turning to the Election Commission, he said that the constitutional body had failed to stop irregularities and misdeeds of inciting hatred and false promises being made by some political parties in elections. He stated that BRS would soon set up its office in Bhopal and arrange vehicles and campaign material for the propagation of the party’s policies in Madhya Pradesh.

Party coordinator for Madhya Pradesh Buddhasen Patel, Maharashtra leaders Shankaranna Dhondge, Manikrao Kadam, Himanshu Tiwari, MLA G. Jaipal Yadav, party leaders Dasoju Shravan, Mettu Srinivas and others attended.