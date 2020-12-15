KCR’s Delhi visit had political agenda: Jagga Reddy

BJP asked to clarify stand on corruption in State

Congress party has accused Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of conspiring together to decimate it (Congress) in Telangana and further their political interests.

Speaking to newspersons here on Tuesday, Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy said the three parties were working only for political gains while the Congress party alone was working towards resolving people’s problems. On Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent Delhi visit, he observed that his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah had political connotations as Mr. Rao called on Mr. Shah in spite of no law and order problem in the State.

Besides, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar went to Delhi immediately after the Chief Minister’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making it clear that there were political reasons behind the meet. Speaking to media in Delhi, Mr. Sanjay had repeatedly stated that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao would be put behind bars for large-scale corruption in his rule, Mr. Jagga Reddy said.

The Congress leader sought to know from Mr. Sanjay by when Mr. Rao would be sent to jail, in case there was any truth behind his statement. He alleged that the tacit understanding between TRS and BJP was proved time and again and that was the reason why they were fighting in the State and were friends at the Centre. The TRS had supported BJP on many occasions in Parliament, when the latter needed it most, Mr. Jagga Reddy pointed out.

Tuglaq act

Meanwhile, in a statement, Congress MP from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy termed the State government’s misadventure on the property registrations as a Tuglaq act. The registrations were stopped for three months and when they were resumed recently in a new system (Dharani), people were being put to hardships as it had too many technical glitches.

He demanded the that State government scrap the land regularisation scheme (LRS) since it had become a huge burden on people.