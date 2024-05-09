KCR talks of how Karimnagar injected life into Telangana agitation

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao stirred the Telangana sentiment yet again during his roadshow in Karimnagar on Thursday, recalling how it injected heat into the movement when he resigned as an MP after being challenged.

KCR, who was in Karimnagar town as part of his roadshow on Thursday, said that his resignation and subsequent win in the bypoll catapulted the movement to new heights.

“I won with two and a half lakh majority with the then Congress government realising how strong the sentiment was. Jai Telangana slogan took birth in SRR College ground,” he said.

The former CM appealed to the people to show similar enthusiasm in electing BRS candidate B. Vinod Kumar in the interests of Telangana. He said that youngsters and intellectuals must think about why it was important to ensure BRS win in Telangana.

Targeting BJP, he said that the party had destroyed the country’s image and LS candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s contribution to Karimnagar was zero. Discrimination of the BJP government was clear when not a single medical college or Navodaya school was sanctioned to Telangana despite Mr. Sanjay Kumar claiming a huge contribution.

He said that the Modi government was hell-bent on destroying farmers and wanted to install power meters to agriculture connections. “They forced me to implement it but I refused to implement it even if I had to take my life,” he said. In the last elections four BJP MPs won in Telangana but they did not contribute even four rupees to the State, he alleged.

Targeting the Congress, KCR said that the new government messed up with the power situation in the State. “When the BRS government could give uninterrupted power supply for nine years, why is Congress failing?” he asked.

He also accused the Congress of playing with farmers’ future without lifting water from the Kaleshwaram project. During our rule, 200 kms of water canals were created but Congress was making them go dry, he added.