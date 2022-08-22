KCR should respond to liquor scam charges: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

‘Wondered why KCR was frequently visiting Delhi’

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should respond to the charges that his family is involved in the Delhi liquor scam even while stating that the CBI investigating the case is sure to ferret out the truth soon.

Addressing a press conference on Monday at Station Ghanpur, he alleged that the main accused in the scam were the “front persons” for the KCR family and it had even participated in a meeting held at a star hotel in Delhi where the deal was finalised in a chartered plane owned by one of them.

“I always wondered why KCR was frequently going to the nation’s capital. He should explain his family’s stand on these charges. It is clear shady deals have been made in Punjab and Kolkata too”. Pressure is being brought on the main accused of the scam not to reveal the names of KCR and family, he claimed and charged that “liquor mafia is ruling the roost in Telangana”.

“The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has set an example by raking in revenue of ₹30,000 crore from ₹4,000 crore in liquor sales with belt shops freely operating. The strategy is to turn youth into drunkards and issue pensions to the older people so that no one will question,” he said.

The BJP leader observed that both the TRS and Congress leaders are involved in the liquor scam and questioned the silence of senior minister K. T. Rama Rao on the issue. “Why is he not tweeting?” he asked.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said Home Minister Amit Shah is a party elder and he respects him like his father and certainly he does not see anything amiss on fetching his footwear. “I don’t prostrate selectively like KCR,” he remarked.