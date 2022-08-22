TPCC faults Bandi Sanjay’s action of carrying Amit Shah’s footwear

They accuse TRS, BJP of speaking only politics at Munugode

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has criticised State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bandi Sanjay for carrying the footwear of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday and termed the act as placing the self esteem of Telangana people at the feet of Mr. Shah.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, working presidents of TPCC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, senior vice president Mallu Ravi said while several Backward Classes (BC) leaders had donned the role of PCC president and even the BJP State unit president, the BJP leader, who always speaks about BC communities, had hurt the self respect of the BCs with his uncalled for act on Sunday.

They sought to know what forced Mr. Sanjay, who is a State president of the party an an MP, to carry the footwear of Mr. Shah to the latter’s feet. They demanded that both Mr. Amit Shah and Mr. Sanjay seek an apology from BC communities in the State.

Reacting to the TRS and the BJP public meetings at Munugode, the Congress leaders said neither Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken about people and their problems and focused only on politics all the while. They said general public would not get justice with vote in support of the TRS or the BJP and only a vote to the Congress would help them.

They pointed out that the TRS and BJP leaders who spoke at Munugode did not tell what their plans were for the constituency and they had kept quiet on poll promises made in the past and the promises made in the Bifurcation Act, respectively. They alleged that both TRS and BJP were targeting each other to divert people’s attention and sought to know from Mr. Shah why Centre was restricting itself to levelling allegations of corruption on KCR and his family, including the recent liquor scam in Delhi, and not taking any steps to act against it.

Speaking separately, former president of TPCC Ponnala Lakshmaiah said that there was no secret behind how people turn up for political and election (public) meetings. On Mr. Shah’s talk of officially celebrating September 17 as liberation day, he said it was the BJP that had deceived Telangana people after promising one vote two States and getting seats.

He also pointed out that both the leaders did not tell people what TRS and BJP did for people for the last eight years.