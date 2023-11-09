KCR sells Telangana and Congress builds: Revanth Reddy

November 09, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has said that Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has hatched a conspiracy in association with his political rivals to send him to jail, and such a soul can never be trusted as a friend.

Speaking at a public meeting in Palakurti in support of the Congress candidate Yashaswini Reddy, he said Mr. Dayakar Rao with a plan, betrayed his friends and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to strengthen the party he wanted to join. The Minister, who was a ration dealer, had now turned into a dollar Dayakar Rao and looted people’s resources, he alleged. The Minister had stooped down to such a level that when NRI Jhansi Reddy bought 80 acres of land for the construction of a hospital for the people, he created problems for her, he alleged.

Stating that the response at Palakurti was an indication of the people’s desire to demolish the feudal lords and the feudal governance structure created by the BRS government, he challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to prove his claims of 24-hour power supply to farmers.

Reacting to Mr. KCR’s comments that Revanth Reddy would sell Telangana if Congress was voted to power, he said Mr. KCR sold the Secunderabad MP seat in 2009 and the Rajya Sabha seats. “KCR sold Kokapet lands and BRS now reminds only of selling the State. And such people are accusing us of selling the State. Congress means trust,” he said.

Later, speaking at Sanath Nagar in support of Congress candidate Kota Neelima, he said the Chief Minister was trying to defame Congress realising that he had already lost the electoral battle to the Congress. He said only Congress could provide welfare schemes with a heart and never deceive people. “We do what we promise,” he said asking people to support the Congress. Later, he addressed another meeting in Secunderabad.