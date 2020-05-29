KCR dedicates Kondapochammasagar to Telangana people

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao dedicated Kondapochammasagar to the people of Telangana on Friday by switching on a motor in the Markook lift to pump water into the reservoir that intends to serve over 2.85 lakh acres ayacut in nine Assembly constituencies. Seer Tridandi China Jeeyarswamy, several of his Cabinet colleagues and officials were present on the occasion.

By switching on the pumping facility to lift water to 618 metres above the mean sea level (MSL), the highest extent to be lifted through multi-stage lifting of water as part of the Kaleshwaram project, the Godavari river water reaches the highest point intended. The river water reaches the balancing reservoir with 15 tmc ft capacity by travelling for about 200 km from Medigadda barrage, the point of the confluence of Pranahitha river with Godavari, with the help of 10 lifts.

According to the project officials, the river water reaches Kodapochammasagar with lifting at Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla, Nandi Medaram, Laxmipur, Anantagiri, Imambad, Mallannasagar, Akkaram and Markook. The Markook pump house delivers the water at 621 m above MSL to allow the gravity flow into Kondapochammasagar and from it to different water conveyor canal systems spread in the nine constituencies.

The project officials said that the reservoir served about 29.14% of its intended ayacut in the Chief Minister’s Gajwel constituency alone. Besides, the water in Kondapochammasagar also would serve as the immediate source for drinking water storage facility in the northern side of the State Capital.

Ministers T. Harish Rao, S. Niranjan Reddy, A. Indrakaran Reddy, V. Prashanth Reddy, MP K. Prabhakar Reddy, Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and several other ruling party representatives and functionaries were present on the occasion. The officials at the event were led by Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar.

Earlier, the Chief Minister along with his wife K. Shobha performed a special pooja at Kondapochamma temple and participated in a 'Chandi Yagam' and 'Poornahuthi’. They also participated in a 'Sudarshana Homam' and 'Poornahuthi’ at Markook pump house.