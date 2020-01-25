KCR blames Centre for precarious situation of State’s finances

Expressing concern over the precarious economic situation in the country, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that Telangana, one of the most progressive states, was badly affected.

He said Telangana consistently registered 21% growth year-on-year in the last five years but it dropped down to 2% at one point and now stabilised at 9.2%. The growth rate is definitely not healthy, he said and blamed the Central government for its almost “zero effort” to revive the economic crisis.

KCR said the Centre owes ₹2,812 crore to Telangana under the IGST apart from ₹1131 crore, and he would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking release of the State’s share of funds immediately.

He alleged that Centre was fudging the economic figures and it cannot continue it for long. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report would bring out the truth and the figures have to be submitted to Parliament where it will be exposed.

Welfare schemes

KCR, however, said that despite the poor finances the government was committed to fulfil its welfare promises including reducing the eligible age limit for Aasara pensions to 57 years, increasing the retirement age limit for government employees and implementing unemployment dole.

Though assuring some hike for the government employees through the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report, he said the hike may not be huge in the present circumstances.

Tax increase likely

KCR hinted at increasing the taxes to shore up revenues for improving infrastructure in the urban and rural areas. Tax hike is pending for long but the hike would not be a huge burden on the people. Those who can afford should pay the taxes and underprevileged sections will not be touched.

Social media menace

The Chief Minister warned of severe action on the people hitting at the government abusively on the social media platforms crossing all limits. Politicians are being targeted individually and this was damaging the reputation of politics and political parties, he felt.

He argued that social media has become a menace and the kind of language being used is atrocious, and cannot be tolerated.