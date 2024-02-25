Kavitha to skip CBI questioning in Delhi liquor policy case on February 26

February 25, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. Kavitha has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), expressing inability to appear for questioning on February 26 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case due to prior commitments.

The MLC has also questioned the validity of the summons in view of the matter being sub-judice and stated that she had already appeared before the investigating agency in 2022. She asked the CBI to revoke or withdraw the subject notice as it appears to have been sent by invoking Section 41A of the Cr.PC. while not being aware or conscious of the earlier notice sent under Section 160 of the Cr.PC.

However, if the CBI still wishes to question her or seek information, she would be available to appear through any virtual mode if the notice is sent in advance, she said.

Given a pressing schedule and commitment to the people in view of the upcoming Parliament elections, she has suggested to the CBI to consider keeping the notice in abeyance. She would be busy for the next six weeks to attend meetings spread across the State.

Ms.Kavitha said the first notice was sent under Section 160 of the Cr.P.C on December 2, 2022, and now the notice is sent under Section 41A of Cr.P.C which is in complete contrast to the earlier one. “Since I have absolutely no role to play in any of the accusations, the CBI does not need my assistance any longer in the matter as the case is sub-judice before the court of law,” she stated in the letter to the CBI.

“When the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court albeit in respect to the PMLA case arising out of the connected investigation, wherein a definite statement has been made by the learned ASG that I may not be summoned until the hearing, the same would in essence and spirit apply to the present case as well,” she stated.