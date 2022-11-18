Kavitha ridicules Arvind’s claim of her speaking to AICC chief

November 18, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K. Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has ridiculed the allegation made against her by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad D. Arvind that she had spoken to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on the subject of joining the Congress.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, she observed that Mr. Arvind had not behaved, from day one, like a Member of Parliament, which he won on basis of false promises he made during the campaigning. She, however, admitted that she had indeed got offers from the BJP and they spoke about implementing the Shinde (Eknath Shinde) model in Telangana.

Further, she went on to add that those who had contacted her had assured that there would be no threats of ED, IT and CBI raids on those who join hands with Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi).

Ms. Kavitha sought to what purpose Mr. Arvind had to be in touch with the Congress leaders and sought to know whether he was working for the interests of Congress by being with the BJP.

‘No leaving TRS’

She made it clear that the question of her leaving the TRS would not arise even in the wildest of dreams and she would treat only KCR as her leader for and she would not even think of leaving TRS or joining any other party that had even minor interests against Telangana.

Stating that Mr. Arvind had become an MP by mistake as the rivals of the TRS had made over 180 independents join the fray in 2019, Ms. Kavitha said he had deceived Nizamabad area farmers in the matter of realising Turmeric Board and had even given the promise in writing on a non-judicial stamp paper during the run up to the election. But, he had failed to get the Turmeric Board as the Centre had refused to sanction one.

Ms. Kavitha alleged that Mr. Arvind had not only cheated the farmers of Nizamabad but had also submitted fake academic qualification to the election authorities as the degree claimed by him was not awarded by the Rajasthan University.

Unconditional apology

She demanded that Mr. Arvind seek an unconditional apology from Telangana people for using unparliamentary language against her and her father and she vowed that she would defeat him from wherever he contested in the next election. Seeking an apology from people for using unparliamentary language against Mr. Aravind she said she would slap him in Nizamabad in case he spoke about her changing the party. Ms. Kavitha said she would also speak on issues and had never spoken against individuals.