TRS activists storm MP’s house, vandalise property in Hyderabad 

November 18, 2022 04:11 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

High tension prevailed at the residence of Member of Parliament from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind, here at Banjara Hills on Friday as several activists of the ruling TRS stormed the house and vandalised property.

Furniture, pots, windows and a car windshield, as seen in the media, was damaged in the incident. Reportedly, a security person at the house also suffered a minor injury.

According to reports, the activists were angered over Mr. Arvind’s remarks against its leader, former MP from Nizamabad and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha. The attack comes a day after the Nizamabad MP at a press conference had claimed that the TRS MLC had actually contacted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to join the party. He had also added that Ms. Kavitha was upset at being ignored during the announcement of Bharat Rashtra Samiti by the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The vandalism was in reaction to Mr. Arvind disclosure with media persons on Thursday when he made several claims and justified that Ms. Kavitha was not preferred in her own party. He also ridiculed Mr. KCR’s press statements that the Centre has threatened his daughter with the Enforcement Directorate action if she did not join BJP.

He had also alleged that Ms. Kavitha got in touch with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Mr. Arvind, following the incident at his residence, took to Twitter.

“At the behest of KCR, KTR and Kavitha, TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother & created ruckus,” he wrote, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MP was not present at the house at the time of the incident and was reportedly attending a meeting in Nizamabad.

BJP cadres took to streets in Hyderabad and Nizamabad protesting the vandalism. A group of BJYM cadres tried to take out a rally from State BJP Office in Nampally to Pragati Bhavan. While the BJP cadres tried to take out a rally and burn an effigy of TRS party at NTR Chowrasta in Nizamabad.